Vaping Statistics 12.19.2019

About 1 out of 5 high school students in the U.S. say they vaped marijuana in the past year, and its popularity has been booming faster than nicotine vaping. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by a national institute on drub abuse. (Thank the voters for passing Prop 64!)

Electronic cigarettes and other battery-powered vaping devices mostly heat a liquid containing nicotine into a vapor that’s inhaled, in recent years, they have been increasingly used to vaporize THC, the chemical that gives pot its high.

The University of Michigan survey asking students in grades 8, 10 and 12 across the country about smoking, drinking and drugs. About two-thirds of this year’s 42,000 participants were asked about vaping marijuana.

Vaping nicotine is still more popular: about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had done it at least once in the previous year. But vaping marijuana grew more quickly: 1 in 5 high schoolers had done it at least once the year before.