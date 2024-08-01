Various Road Projects in SLO Co Will Lead to Lane Closures 8.01.2024

The county public works department will begin various asphalt paving projects throughout San Luis Obispo county.

Projects will be taking place in the Whitley Gardens, Los Osos, Templeton and Paso Robles areas.

Whitley Gardens will include Ross drive and the intersections at Almond drive, Grace drive, and Whitley Gardens drive.

Templeton will see work done on Ramada drive, starting at the intersection of Main street. Work in Paso Robles will be done on Buena Vista drive. Work will begin on August 2nd with “no parking” signs and message boards posted to notify drivers.

Asphalt work will begin in Whitley Gardens on the second, and on August 5th, the rest of the sites will begin their work.

Road closures are scheduled Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm. Delays of up to ten minutes in these areas should be expected.