Vegetation Fire 8.20.2019

Another fire on 101 near Santa Barbara road yesterday temporarily closed highway 101 in the southbound direction. The truck was reported on fire just before 2 yesterday afternoon.

The big rig was traveling southbound on 101, carrying 79,000 pounds of rocks when a rear tire went flat. Driver Jorge Luis Gonzales of Bakersfield pulled over and stopped. He said he saw the back tire was smoking and he went to retrieve his fire extinguisher. When he returned to the back of the truck a small fire had started and had jumped into the grass on the shoulder of the highway. Gonzales tried to extinguish the fire, but it grew rapidly.

The CHP closed SB 101 at Santa Barbara road and diverted traffic onto El Camino Real. It reopened around 3:20. A similar incident temporarily closed NB 101 near the same location on Friday afternoon.