A vegetation fire broke out on highway 101 at the Cuesta grade yesterday evening.

The fire was reported at around 7 pm at northbound highway 101 and Stage Coach road. Traffic was affected by the fire, but fire units were able to arrive quickly and contain any further spread from the blaze after it burned through about one acre. The forward progress of the blaze was stopped, and fire crews have remained over night to mop up the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.