Vegetation Fire in Paso Robles 07.06.2023

A vegetation fire broke out on the fourth of July in Paso Robles at nine in the evening.

Units arrived to approximately a quarter acre fire burning in the open space between the neighborhood along Kleck road and highway 46, according to a press release.

The fire was fully controlled a little more than half an acre by 11 in the morning. The report goes on to say eyewitnesses reported illegal fireworks being launched in the area prior to the fire.

The Paso police department have an ongoing investigation for those responsible.