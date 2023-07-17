Vegetation Fire in Paso Robles & Templeton 07.17.2023

Another fire vegetation broke out at 5220 Jardine road in Paso Robles yesterday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a wildfire near a barn with evacuated residents, with several engines on the scene. The fire was reported to be put out about an hour after fire crews arrived.

And on Friday, another fire ignited in Templeton near the 350 block of Hollyhock lane. An estimated two acres was burned with one structure damaged before being brought under control.

Meanwhile, fire crews in San Luis Obispo county have been dispatched with Strike Team 1521C to assist with the ongoing Rabbit fire in southern California, burning over 7000 acres so far.