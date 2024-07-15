Vegetation Fire in Salinas Riverbed on Saturday 7.15.2024

Vegetation Fire 7-13-2024

Paso Robles fire and emergency services says they responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the Salinas riverbed near highway 101 and the 46 east on Saturday evening.

The fire report came in at around 7:07 pm, according to a release by the Paso fire department. The release says the riverbed’s thick, overgrown vegetation made access to the middle of the corridor difficult, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to about a fourth of an acre when they safely gained access.

The department says an initial investigation indicates that the fire was human caused, but they have not located the responsible party after this initial investigation.