A vegetation fire broke out in San Miguel off Vineyard Canyon & Indian Valley road yesterday afternoon.

Fire officials responded at around 4 in the afternoon with nine engines battling the fire, which burned over 350 acres in three hours.

Late last night, Cal Fire officials said the forward progress of the blaze had been stopped, and firefighters will remain on scene through the night and into today to ensure all hotspots have cooled.

There are currently no reported injuries from the fire.