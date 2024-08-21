Vegetation Fire in SLO Causes Outages & Evacuation 8.21.2024

A vegetation fire broke out at around 5 am Tuesday in San Luis Obispo near the 1700 block of Bishop street.

3,600 PG&E customers lost power, and nearby residents were ordered to

Evacuate. Residents eventually returned to their homes at 8:30, and power was restored at around 11 am. Later into the afternoon, the fire was fully contained, with crews on site mopping up the blaze.

The fire was initially estimated to have burned 50 acres, but later investigations say it only burned an estimated 15 acres. Around 575 residents from 329 addresses were evacuated.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.