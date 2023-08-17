Vegetation Fire in Templeton Area Yesterday 8.17.2023

A vegetation fire broke out yesterday afternoon near the 1400 block of Willow Creek road and Sleepy Farm road northwest of Templeton.

The Willow fire was responded to with air response vehicles, tankers, and fire engines. A structure was engulfed in the flames about twenty minutes after its report.

Forward progression of the fire was reported to have stopped almost an hour after the initial report, and the fire was reported to be at 100% containment late yesterday evening. The fire burned through about 5.4 acres.

Cal Fire for San Luis Obispo said the fire’s cause was a vehicle that was stuck in the vegetation.