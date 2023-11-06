Vegetation Fire on Highway 101 in SLO Causes Evac Orders 11.06.2023

A vegetation fire broke out off highway 101 near Broad and Hill streets in San Luis Obispo.

The fire started on Friday night, and resulted in evacuation orders of nearby homes that were threatened by the fire. Emergency responders closed the southbound ramps of highway 101 on Broad street, and the fire was eventually stopped later in the evening. The evacuation order was lifted, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An investigation into the two fires that started at Cal Poly on Monday has led officials to say they were caused by arson. These two fires broke out on the same day as the Lizzie fire, where a 15-year-old high school student was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection to the fire. Officials say the two incidents are unrelated.