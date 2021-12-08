Vehicle Crash in Paso 12.08.2021

Paso Robles fire crews responded to a car crash on Spring Street and 19th around 8:00 last night. The driver of a vehicle swerved to miss another vehicle and drove into a house which now serves as an office for several businesses.

Battalion Chief Brian Lewis said the car smashed into the house, damaging the front and compromising the integrity of the structure. Fire crews set up a table saw and cut 4’ x 6’ boards to shore up the house. Then, they boarded up the front with plywood.

Lewis says there were no injuries in the crash, but a pick up was taken away on a flatbed truck.