Vehicle Pursuit in Atascadero 8.28.2019

Atascadero police say a fire Monday night on El Camino Real led to a car pursuit, which ended with a standoff at Motel 6 and ultimately the arrest of the suspected arsonist.

Neighbors said that after the fire began in the 1500 block of El Camino Real, a small truck quickly fled the area. Atascadero police learned the vehicle belonged to Charles Scovell, a resident at the house that caught fire.

At 11:46 Monday night, police located the vehicle and Scovell leaving Motel 6. Scovell refused to comply with a vehicle stop, so a pursuit ensued. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour. Spike strips were deployed on SB 101 at Curbaril. That disabled Scovel’s truck. Scovell evaded officers and returned to Motel 6. He entered a room he’d rented earlier in the day and refused to surrender. After a lengthy standoff, Scovell was taken into custody. He was transported to Twin Cities hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident.

He was later booked at the county jail on a number of charges including arson, excessive speeding and resisting arrest.