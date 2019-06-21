Vehicle Theft 6.21.2019

A car stolen in Paso Robles Wednesday evening, was spotted by the CHP yesterday morning in Atascadero.

The CHP spotted the vehicle on highway 101 and the Santa Barbara road off-ramp. The driver exited the highway and drove onto Santa Barbara road. The CHP tried to stop the vehicle and the suspected turned southbound on San Antonio road. He then turned into a drive way at 12250 San Antonio road.

The suspect was arrested for vehicle theft. He’s identified as 38-year-old Matthew Edmonds Eliott. He was booked into the county jail.