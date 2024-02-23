Vehicle VS Pedestrian Accident in SLO 02.23.2024

One person was transported to a local hospital after sustaining “serious injuries” following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in San Luis Obispo.

According to a police spokesperson the incident happened around 7:11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 200 block of Madonna Road near the shopping center. Both eastbound lanes of Madonna Road between El Mercado and Highway 101 were closed for several hours as a Severe Collision Investigation Detail investigated and documented the scene. The team specializes in traffic reconstruction and can determine the cause of the accident, among other things. Drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the accident.