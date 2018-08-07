Vending Machine Pirates 8.06.2018

The sheriff’s department is looking for two men suspected of breaking into vending machines in the north county.

Early last Friday morning, they broke into a water vending machine at the Chevron station on Las Tablas road and stole cash. That was around 4:45 in the morning.

Later, Friday morning, they broke into a coca-cola vending machine at the Los Robles mobile home park on Theater drive in Paso Robles. They stole cash from that vending machine as well.

The sheriff’s office has video of the men. They asking for help in identifying either suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department.