Veterans Day weekend in the north county.

A dinner for north county veterans Saturday evening at the Elks Lodge in Atascadero. North county Veterans are encouraged to call the Elks Lodge if they’d like to attend. (805) 466-ELKS.

Then on Sunday at eleven, the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony. District attorney Dan Dow will speak.

Paso Robles district cemetery will also conduct a ceremony at eleven Sunday morning.