Veterans Day Events Across the Central Coast 11.10.2023

Veterans Day ceremonies are set to take place across the central coast this Saturday, November 11th.

The Paso Robles district cemetery will hold a ceremony starting at 11 am at 45 Nacimiento Lake drive. The event features refreshments, and a speech from World War II Veteran Robert W. Hager.

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation will be hosting a ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial at 11. The guest speaker will be Huey Crew Chief Sergeant Leia Johnson.

A Veterans Day event will be hosted at the Veterans Hall in Cambria at 11 am by the Post 432 of the American Legion. A speech will be given by county veterans services officer and Army Veteran, Morgan Boyd.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum and Post 66 of the American Legion will hold a celebration at 10:30 am at 801 Grand avenue in San Luis Obispo.

The Pismo Beach City Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7:30 am to 11 am. Ticket sale proceeds will go to the Lion’s Club Global Causes.

At noon, the Pismo Beach chamber of commerce is hosting a Veterans Day event at the Pismo Beach pier.