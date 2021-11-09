Veterans Day Vets Museum 11.09.2021

Veterans Day is Thursday.

In San Luis Obispo, the Veterans Museum is going to have an open house. The musuem is located in the Vets Memorial building at the north end of San Luis.

That’s Vets Museum president Bart Topham. He calls it a community museum.

This year, the theme is Women in Uniform. With a special tribute to women who served in world war two.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10-2 on Grand avenue, just off Monterey. Look for the tank out front the big red brick building.