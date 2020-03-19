Veterans Voices 3.19.2020

Veteran’s Voices returns to Paso Robles in the next few weeks. This year, it’s called Veteran’s Voices Three, because this is the third year for the event at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Deprise Brescia is putting it together.

Veterans Voices three was scheduled to open in early April, but that may be delayed because of the Wuhan China corona-virus scare. We’ll keep you posted here on KPRL.

You may also go to the Studios on the Park website to monitor when Veterans Voices opens. It may be mid-April instead of early April. Meanwhile, artist Deprise Brescia is socially distancing herself. She says she’s at work in her castle of creativity, which is also known as her garage.