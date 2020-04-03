Veteran’s Voices III 4.03.2020

Veterans Voices III was supposed to open this weekend at Studios in the Park in Paso Robles, but was been pushed back one month because of the coronavirus scare.

The Veterans Voices III show will run from April 29th to May 31st. Building bridges through art. But the artwork is not necessarily about the Veterans Military experience.

The opening night celebration is Saturday, May 2nd at Studios on the Park.

For more information visit the Studios on the Park website or contact Deprise Brescia at studios. You can view the art work, all of which is for sale, on her website: Deprisebrescia.com.