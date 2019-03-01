Veterans Voices Returns 3.01.2019

Tomorrow in downtown Paso Robles, an art show opens celebrating the Veteran. It’s called “Veterans Voices Returns.”

Deprise Brescia is producing the show. She says it gives Veterans the opportunity to express their feelings about their experience in the military. The show opens during Art After Dark. That’s 6-9 tomorrow evening at Studios on the Park. Many of the artists will be on hand, including Deprise Brescia who is an artist in residence at the studio.

DJ Ed Morris will provide music. He’s also a veteran. Wine will be poured by Derby Wine Estates.

The event is free, and the show, Veterans Voices Returns will continue through the month of March at Studios on the Park.