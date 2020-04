Despite the shutdown, the Veterans Voices Three art show will go on.

Deprise Brescia of Paso Robles is curator of the show.

Last year, Studios on the Park hosted the show, but it’s shut down, so Deprise put it on her own internet site: DepriseBrescia.com. You can even buy the art that way.

For more information go to deprisebrescia.com. Then look for the Veterans Voices Three 2020 drop down.