Vice president Mike Pence will visit Vandenberg air force base today near Lompoc.

Pence will start the day at Lemoore, talking with farmers about trade. He will speak at a luncheon in Coalinga at noon today. Then he will travel to Vandenberg air force base this afternoon. He’ll get briefings at the combined space operations center on launch operations around the globe and deliver remarks to base personnel.

After stopping at Vandenberg, vice president Mike Pence will travel to San Diego.