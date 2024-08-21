Victim of Mail Theft Thwarts Thieves 8.21.2024

Two mail theft suspects were arrested this week with the help of a tracking device, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning, deputies were called to the Los Alamos Post Office for a report of mail theft. Sheriff’s officials say the victim recently had items stolen from her post office box, so she mailed herself a package containing an Air Tag locator device. That package was stolen on Monday but the victim was able to track it because of the Air Tag. According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspects were located in the 600 block of E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria and were found to be in possession of the victim’s mail, including the package with the Air Tag. They also reportedly had items believed to be stolen from more than a dozen other victims.

27 yr. old Virginia Franchessca Lara of Santa Maria and 37 yr. old Donald Ashton Terry of Riverside were arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges including possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, identity theft, credit card theft and conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are working on contacting additional victims.