Victim of Solo Vehicle Crash Fatality Identified 01.24.2024

On Sunday night, a vehicle traveling on the US 101 south in Atascadero swerved into the center divide, then attempted to return the vehicle to the roadway.

CHP says the vehicle was traveling at approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour, and due to the driver’s intoxication, the vehicle was over-corrected and spun out of control. The vehicle exited the freeway, rolling over resting on its left side.

The driver, 37-year-old Oscar DeLaMoraMarin, sustained minor injuries and was subsequently arrested. The passenger, however, received fatal injuries after being ejected from her seat during the rollover. The passenger has been identified as 32-year-old Edna MarquezGalindo.