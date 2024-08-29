Victor Davis Hanson Speaking at SLO Cattlemen’s Fundraiser 8.29.2024

The San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Political Action Committee will be holding a fundraiser dinner on Saturday, September 14th at Raven Ranch in Paso Robles.

The County Cattlemen’s Association represents beef cattle producers at the local, state, and federal levels of government, with the political action committee supporting individual candidates they believe best represent the interests of the county’s cattlemen.

The fundraiser will include a barbecue dinner, beverages, a live auction, and guest speaker, Victor Davis Hanson.

Individual and table tickets can be purchased online; a link is provided at the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page.