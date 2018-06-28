Victor Martinez 6.28.2018

A verdict in a Santa Maria murder trial.

Victor Martinez found guilty of murder of a 64-year-old Santa Maria woman.

Martinez had been arrested six previous times and had previously been deported to Mexico. He was found guilty of first degree murder of 64-year-old Marylin Pharis. Martinez was also found guilty of robbery, burglary, sexual assault and the use of a deadly weapon, a hammer. The jury deadlocked on an additional allegation of torture. Prosecutors moved to have the torture allegation dismissed when it became hung on a 10-2 vote by the jury.

Ann Bramson is a senior deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara county. She says Marylin was a good person who gave a lot to the community.

The 64-year-old Marylin Pharis was beaten with a hammer, choked multiple times and ended up with a broken neck bone. She died later in the hospital.

Martinez listened to yesterday’s guilty verdict on headphones, so he could hear a Spanish language translation. He will be sentenced next Monday. Another suspect changed his plea to guilty last month. Jose Villagomez will be sentenced July 19th.