Vina Robles 8.21.2018

Settlement reached in a long-running battle over the amphitheater at Vina Robles.

The designer and the winery reaching a settlement late last week after a long legal fight. They will finalize the settlement tomorrow in San Luis Obispo superior court. Designer Tim Reed sued back in 2016. He was terminated after the first concert season. He says he spent years developing the amphitheater, dating back to 2009.

The two parties return to court tomorrow to resolve their differences and finalize the settlement.