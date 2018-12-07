Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase 12.07.2018

Tomorrow night in Paso Robles, one of the most beautiful events on the central coast. Norma Moye says Vine Street was not as big when it first started.

You’ll be touched by the beauty and all the activities at Vine Street Victorian Christmas showcase tomorrow night in Paso Robles. Scrooge will be there, although he says he’s not going to be nice to visitors. Scrooge is one of the most popular acts at Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase.

Six to nine tomorrow night on Vine Street in Paso Robles.