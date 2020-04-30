Vineyard Hill 4.30.2020

Another employee at Vineyard Hill’s health center in Templeton tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Last Friday, one employee confirmed he or she was infected with the virus. That announcement prompted testing of all staff and employees at the rehabilitation facility. The San Luis Obispo county health department tested 79 patients and 139 employees over the past week.

Compass Health operates the facility. On Tuesday, Compass said the second case was discovered during the testing. The second staffer is a new hire who has had limited contact with patients. That health worker was primarily asymptomatic while working at the rehabilitation facility.

The employee with the first case of the virus was also primarily asymptomatic. The first employee believes he or she contracted the virus while visiting a relative back on Easter Sunday. That relative later tested positive for the coronavirus.