Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous 04.24.2023

Paso Robles Main Street Association hosted the 15th Annual Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, and Vintage Motorcycles.

Motorcycles with sidecars lined the Downtown Park. There was also a line of exotic vintage sports cars including a 1960-era MGA, and other old European classic sports cars. One section featured recycled treasures proving the old adage, “One person’s junk is another’s treasure.”

Karyl Lammers said, “We saw a Sidecar Rally in Griffith Park in Los Angeles 15 years ago, and we thought, ‘Let’s bring them to Paso Robles.’ We’ve been inviting them here for 15 years now. They come from Los Angeles, Arizona, and the Bay Area. Today turned out to be a beautiful day.”

The weather definitely cooperated with the outdoor event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.