Vitalant Hosting Blood Drives in the Month of September 8.28.2024

Vitalant has announced for the month of September, national preparedness month, they will be hosting blood drives all throughout San Luis Obispo county.

Locations include the Atascadero Home Depot parking lot, San Miguel fire department, Paso Robles Walmart, Park street in Paso Robles, Morro Bay community center, and more.

On September 11th, in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, Vitalant will be holding numerous blood drives throughout the county. Vitalant says Type O blood is still in critical need across the county; every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Donors are vital to ensure patients in hospitals get the support they need during emergencies and everyday procedures.

To view eligibility requirements, and to see a list of upcoming blood drive locations, visit: vitalant.org.