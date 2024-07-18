Vitalant Urges Community Members to Donate Blood, Type O Shortage 7.18.2024

Nonprofit blood services provider, Vitalant, announced they faced a 30% blood donation shortfall during the fourth of July holiday week, and are experiencing a low donor turnout this summer.

Vitalant provides for about 900 hospitals nationwide, including over 25 hospitals along the central coast. Vitalant urges donors, especially those with Type O blood, to make an appointment in the coming days and weeks.

A release by Vitalant says they have dropped to an 18-month low for Type O blood, and cites that the extreme heat is likely contributing to the low donor turnout.

Vitalant says thousands of donation appointments are available at air-conditioned Vitalant donation centers and community blood drives in the coming days and weeks.

Appointments can be made online, through the Vitalant App, or by calling 877-258-4825.