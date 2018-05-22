Vote 5.21.2018

If you want to vote in the primary election coming up June 5th, today is the last day to register. Your voter registration must be postmarked or received in the county clerk recorder’s office by today.

You can check the California online voter registration system to check your status. To be eligible to vote, you must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, and not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.

If you have moved or changed your name you must complete a new voter registration card. Paper registration forms are available at post offices, city halls, libraries, banks, notary offices, utility companies, the DMV and the county clerk recorder’s offices in San Luis and Atascadero.

Again, today is the last day to register to vote if you would like to vote in the June 5th primary election.