Voter Registration 11.01.2018

If you missed the deadline to register to vote, you’ve got another chance.

New legislation allows voters who missed the October 22nd deadline to complete a conditional voter registration process and cast their ballots at the county office up to and including election day. All votes will be counted after the elections official verifies the voter’s registration. The process is also called same day registration.

To register in the north county, you can visit the north county service center which is upstairs at the Atascadero library. It’s open from 7:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday. You can register at the county government center in San Luis Obispo this Saturday from 9 until two or Sunday from nine until one.

For more information about the election or a vote-by-mail ballot, you’re encouraged to contact the county clerk-recorder’s office at 781-5228.