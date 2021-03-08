Voting & Elections 3.08.2021

In Selma, Alabama yesterday, president Joe Biden signed an executive order intended to expand voting access.

In San Luis Obispo county, the issue is election integrity. Randall Jordan of the county’s republican party says he has an issue with the last election in our county

Jordan and other leaders met with San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder Tommy Gong to discuss the vote counting computers and other issues in the election process,being the special recall election. The next election may be the governor’s recall election. Jordan says it may be in September or October, although governor Gavin Newsom is trying to push it back to March or June of next year.

The issue republicans want Tommy Gong to investigate is the accuracy and fairness of the election process in San Luis Obispo county.