Walk Out In CA Schools 10.18.2021

Many California students, teachers and staff not going to school today in a state-wide protest against the governor’s mandatory vaccine rule.

No indication how many people in the north county will stay home today.

Paso robles schools superintendent Curt Dubost issues a news release saying that staying home will do nothing to change the mandate on getting a vaccine, but it will hurt schools.

The county health department says that as of October 11th, 65% of county residents 12 and older have been vaccinated. Statewide, the number is 72%. On the other hand, 28% have not received the vaccine. Among younger residents, ages 18-49, 37% are unvaccinated.

Among county residents 65 and older, 80% have been vaccinated.