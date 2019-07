If you visit Walmart in Paso Robles this holiday week, you’ll see some remodeling and renovation. They held a grand reopening last week.

The improvements include all new concrete and hardwood floors. A separate money center at the front of the store. Wider grocery aisles, and additional technology displays.

Store manager Daniel Martinez says the store looks the best it’s looked in his three years at the Paso Robles store. He says customers come from Salinas, Bakersfield and many from Atascadero.