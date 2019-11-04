Wangard – PR Culinary Arts Academy 11.04.2019

On Friday, the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office filed five misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest against the former director of the Paso Robles school district culinary arts academy.

During his tenure as director of the culinary arts academy, 42-year-old Greg Wangard allegedly awarded contracts to his wife’s company, Kelle and Company Consulting. This occurred on numerous occasions. While Wangard was director, the culinary arts academy exhausted its budget reserve of $600 thousand dollars. The academy went from a profit generating operation to an expensive liability for the district. It was fined at least three times by the state, but those fines were never made public by former superintendent Chris Williams or his board of trustees.

Superintendent Curt Dubost sent the DA’s office a request to independently review evidence the school district obtained during an investigation in search of criminal violations by Wangard. Dubost says he encourages district employees to speak up about Wangard or other administrators in the district.

Wangard was on paid administrative leave for several months during the district’s investigation into missing property and other allegations. He returned several thousand dollars worth of missing equipment purchased with school district funds, including outdoor space heaters. Those were most likely used at private catering functions. He is being paid through November.

Wangard will be arraigned on the five misdemeanor charges on November 18th.