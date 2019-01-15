War Memorial Sign 01.15.2019

That embarrassing sign at War Memorial stadium corrected yesterday.

The sign went up recently. It was on the backside of a new scoreboard which superintendent Chris Williams ordered for the football stadium behind Flamson middle school. The sign says Paso Robles joint unified school district. Beneath that it read…..The District of Excellence. Unfortunately, excellence was misspelled.

The scoreboard was recently installed by a Fresno sign company at the southwest corner of the football field, near 24th and Vine. The bid to build the sign was $32,000. The Fresno company later billed the school district $90,000.

Yesterday, someone painted white over the misspelled slogan, The District of Excellence.