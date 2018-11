Last night, ‘Paso Cares’ warming station opened for the first time this winter season. The warming station will remain open through Saturday night. They will continue to check the weather regularly, and based on long-term forecasts, may be open through the end of November.

Later today, they’ll make the next decision on how long to stay open.

This will affect Paso Robles Community church, Life Community church, Covenant Presbyterian church, United Methodist church and Highlands church.