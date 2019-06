If you live in Paso Robles, your water bill is changing.

Ryan Cornell is Paso Robles finance director. He tells city council they’re going to change the dates your water bill is due to be paid. That’s to stop the confusing bills which include the previous months bill on the statement.

So, in the near future you’ll see a different water bill in Paso Robles, asking you to pay within 20 days. It will be explained to you in full on your water bill.