Water Main Bursts in Paso Robles 11.04.2022

Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city library.

Around 4:00 pm, Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.

In San Luis Obispo, a water main broke which created a sink hole in the middle of Calle Lupita. A San Luis Obispo City vehicle got stuck in the hole and had to be towed out.

The pipes in some San Luis Obispo County cities are getting old, and are breaking, according to one public works official.