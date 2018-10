Water is on the agenda tonight in Paso Robles.

The county conducting a public workshop to set groundwater levels in the Paso basin. It will be held at six this evening at Kermit King elementary school in Paso Robles. Another will be held next Monday at Creston elementary school. That will also begin at six.

The Paso Basin Cooperative Committee will also hold its regularly scheduled meeting on October 17th at the Paso Robles library conference room.