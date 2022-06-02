Water Restrictions in CA 06.02.2022

The metropolitan water district of southern California calls for a 35% reduction in water use. The cuts in water use severe for more than 6 million people living in southern California.

More than 97% of the state is now under severe, extreme or exceptional drought, but mayor Steve Martin says water in the city of Paso Robles is adequate for today’s needs. He says the city has the necessary resources until build-out reaches 44,000. Beyond 44,000, it may get restrictive, but so far, no restrictions in Paso Robles.