Water Rights 9.27.2018

The county counsel releases information about the court case involving the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

The county counsel says the jury decided the county, the city of Paso Robles, Templeton Community Services District and San Miguel Community Services District have established a prescriptive right.

It’s the third phase of legal issues to be decided in court. The next phase will likely determine the amount of water those municipalities have a right to pump beyond a safe yield over and above the rights of the private landowners.