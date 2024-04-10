Water Service Replacement in Sierra Bonita/Turtle Creek Paused 04.10.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that the contractor for water service replacement in Sierra Bonita and Turtle Creek neighborhoods will pause its operations starting April 11th.

The work is scheduled to resume on april 23rd, with an anticipated completion date of August 23, 2024. Phase 1 of the project’s work focuses on water service replacements, and phase 2 will involve resurfacing the streets.

The city of Paso Robles thanks residents for their cooperation and understanding during this crucial infrastructure improvement initiative.