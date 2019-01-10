Water Treatment Plant 01.10.2019

Construction work continues on the tertiary treatment facilities project in Paso Robles to develop ultraviolet light disinfection process to produce recycled water for the city.

Matt Thompson is waste water manager with the city. The ultraviolet light will save the city $250 thousand dollars a year in chemical costs. There will be a $75 thousand dollar a year increase in power costs, but the net savings will be $175 thousand dollars a year. That tertiary treatment facilities project includes flow equalization basins, a cloth filtration process, an ultraviolet light disinfection process and a recycled water pond and pump station. When it’s completed, you’ll see purple pipes carrying the recycled water to the east side of Paso Robles to be used for irrigation.

The city received a grant to pay for the new water treatment project.