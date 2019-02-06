Watercraft At The Lake 2.06.2019

The city of Atascadero is accepting written proposals for a watercraft concessionaire with exclusive use of the boat ramp and current paddle boat location at Atascadero lake park. Applications will be accepted until March first.

The city wants to execute a contract with a single firm as the sole recreational watercraft service provider using the current boat ramp and paddle boat location at the Atascadero lake park for an initial term of three (3) years, with the option for two (2), one-year extensions. The selected contractor will be expected to begin providing services at Atascadero lake park mid-May 2019 or sooner. The city is seeking a recreational watercraft concessionaire with relevant experience in the recreational watercraft industry.

The selected concessionaire will be the sole recreational watercraft service provider for the lake. Proposal documents can be found on the city’s website at www.atascadero.org, or picked up at the city hall.

For further information regarding the city’s watercraft concessionaire opportunity for Atascadero lake park, please call Terrie Banish, deputy city manager at 805-470-3490.